Officer rescues baby girl after car stolen out of mother’s driveway

- Missing Infant Located - The following body camera footage is from our officers that located a missing 11-month-old baby. Here are the details: On February 10, 2019 at approximately 7:13 pm, ACCPD responded to a Vehicle Theft and Kidnapping call from a residence off Epps Bridge Rd. ACCPD arrived at the scene and met with the victim who indicated that her vehicle, a 2001 Ford Taurus, had been stolen from her driveway and her 11-month-old daughter was in the vehicle. The baby was in a car seat in the rear seat of the vehicle. Approximately one hour later, ACCPD located the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center in Oconee County, which is adjacent to Athens-Clarke County. The baby was in her car seat in the back of the vehicle and apparently unharmed. Thanks to everyone-our officers, our communication officers and other local LEO's-that assisted in locating the infant.