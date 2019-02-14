Parents of child killed on South Boulevard react to coming safety changes

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s been nearly two years since Timothy and Angela Buschert lost their son Jaden in a fatal pedestrian accident on the West South Boulevard in Montgomery. Timothy Buschert, a truck driver, had a delivery route requiring him to stop in Montgomery. He had brought his then 10-year-old son with him from the trip. The pair was crossing the seven-lane roadway to get to a restaurant for dinner when Jaden was hit and killed.
“I still have flashbacks,” said Buschert. “He’s not here, and it’s hard to get over that. Every time we watch a movie or something, we get emotional, because we see things we know he would have loved.”
The Buscherts, who live in Grand Rapids, Michigan, have been pushing for changes to be made to the busy South Boulevard. Just one month after their son was killed, they wrote a letter to the city of Montgomery demanding change. Nearly a year later, the couple returned to Montgomery to honor the one-year anniversary of their son’s death, and they were disappointed to see the roadway was still without any sidewalks or crosswalks.
However, just weeks after their visit, the Alabama Department of Transportation held a community meeting laying out plans to make safety improvements to the Boulevard.
Last week, nearly a year after that meeting, ALDOT announced it will begin construction on those improvements this spring.
“This gives us some peace,” said Buschert. “This will have so much impact. We’re glad they’re doing this, even though it should have been done a long time ago.”
The Buschert’s said they don’t think they will ever get past the death of their child, who would have turned 13 in October, but they said they feel a sense of closure knowing “something is finally being done.”
The couple plans to return to Montgomery for Memorial Day Weekend to honor Jaden, and they said they hope to return once a year as long as they can afford the trip.
In the meantime, they are working on a letter to ALDOT to ask if a part of the project can be named after, and dedicated to, Jaden.
