Prattville man charged with child sex abuse

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Prattville man has been arrested and charged with child sexual abuse, according to court documents.
John Robert Hollon III was taken into custody Wednesday after an investigation indicated he committed the crimes multiple times between January 2017 and April 2018.
The victim, who is less than 12 years old, according to the documents, told an interviewer that Hollon recorded his assaults with a cell phone.
The victim also stated that her attacker assaulted a second minor victim, according to the court documents.
Hollon is being held on a $30,000 cash bond at the Autauga County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.