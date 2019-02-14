Remington sends $1M in refunds to investors

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - We’re learning more about how much money Remington is having to pay out because it failed to live up to its promises to create jobs here in North Alabama.
You may remember several local governments gave the company big tax breaks when the Huntsville plant was announced, on the condition that certain hiring guidelines be met.
Five years later, Remington has gone through bankruptcy and only hired about a quarter of the number of people it promised.
Now, our news partners at the Decatur Daily are reporting that Morgan County, Limestone County, Madison County and the city of Athens have received a combined total of more than one million dollars in refunds from Remington.
You can read more about how that money is being paid out by reading the Decatur Daily.
