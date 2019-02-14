2 suspects arrested in shooting death of BPD Sgt. Wytasha Carter

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Two suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter.
Police say 31-year-old Jeremy Owens of Center Point was arrested Thursday morning at UAB’s Spain Rehabilitation Center. He is charged with one count of capital murder, one count of murder of a police officer, receiving stolen property, certain persons forbidden to possess a weapon and two counts of attempted murder.
Police say Michael Todd, 18, was also arrested in connection with the shooting. Warrants for receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of marijuana have been obtained against Todd.
Todd is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
Carter was shot and killed on Jan. 13 when he and officer Lucas Allums approached two suspects during a burglary around 1:59 a.m. morning in the 900 block of 5th Ave. N. Authorities say Owens allegedly shot the two officers after a pat-down revealed he was armed.
Officer Allums was released from UAB Hospital last month. He has served with the Birmingham Police Department since 2016. He is assigned to the Patrol Division at the North Precinct.
Carter started with the Birmingham Police Department in 2011, where he worked various assignments including West Precinct, HICOPP, and Youth Services as a school resource officer. Carter was promoted to sergeant in February 2018.
“I made a commitment to the Carter family justice would be served. Today, this is the beginning of that justice,” Chief Patrick Smith said.
Chief Smith said they knew they had their ma,n but wanted to build the case right.
“Enough time to put together a strong case and when we put someone into custody, our goal is not just to make an arrest - our goal is prosecution.” Smith said.
At the North Precinct where Carter served, a blue wreath is on the door. Inside the squad room, Precinct Captain James Jackson’s wife put up a sign: “Rule Number One, Everyone Goes Home.”
“That hits home big time because the fact everyday we walk in, we see that and we know for Sgt. Carter, that is something in the back of our mind,” Jackson said.
Previous coverage:
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.