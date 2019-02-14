Warming back up

Our Valentine’s Day forecast looks great! We’re crisp this morning, but warmer air is pumping back into the state today as winds turn more southerly. Highs into the afternoon will get into upper 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Highs tomorrow should flirt with 70 degrees as isolated showers return to the forecast. While the rain chances Friday remain low, it marks the beginning of a very wet pattern that features rain chances in some capacity every day through at least the middle part of next week, likely even beyond that.
While the weekend won’t be a washout, scattered rain will be around with high temperatures into the 70s.
