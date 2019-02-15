Shooter apprehended after wounding multiple people at suburban Chicago business

AURORA, IL (Gray News) - A shooter who opened fire at a business west of Chicago has been taken into custody, officials said.
“THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down!” the City of Aurora tweeted.
Multiple people are wounded, including four police officers, authorities said. Several people have been transported to area hospitals. The police officers are in stable condition, CNN reported.
Local and federal law enforcement agencies descended on the scene, including the Aurora Police, a SWAT team from Kane County, the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.
There continues to be a large police presence at the Henry Pratt Company, where the shooting reportedly took place. The company is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of valves for the potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets.
Employee John Probst told WLS he recognized the shooter as a coworker and saw injured coworkers. He said the shooter was carrying a pistol with a laser scope.
"One of the guys was up in the office, he said this person was shooting, and, he come running down and he was bleeding pretty bad, and the next thing you know he was walking back and forth, I heard more shots, and we just left the building," he said.
Probst said he and a coworker escaped through the back door and took shelter in a home.
When the shooting took place, there would have been about 30 people in the building, he said.
Illinois’ two U.S. Senators followed developments from Washington, DC.
“This is a scary, sad day for all Illinoisans and Americans,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth tweeted. “Thank you to the brave first responders who risked their lives this afternoon and apprehended the shooter.”
“My heart breaks for Aurora,” Sen. Dick Durbin said on his Twitter account. “Thank you to the members of law enforcement who are responding to the emergency.”
Schools in the area were put on lockdown, immediately following the shooting, including the nearby Holy Angels Catholic School.
“Dozens of Aurora police squads, Kane County Sheriff’s Office squads, ambulances and fire trucks flying down Lake Street to respond to an incident,” Chicago Tribune reporter Megan Jones tweeted as authorities first started to respond.
Aurora is city of about 200,000 people about 38 miles west of Chicago.
The shooting comes a day after the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. A gunman murdered 17 students and school employees on Feb. 14, 2018.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.