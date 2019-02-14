B’ham Iron teams with BPD to give away free tickets at checkpoint

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police were passing out a different type of ticket Thursday at a safety checkpoint.
BPD was joined by representatives of the Birmingham Iron in the West Precinct to surprise drivers with free tickets to the pro football team’s game Saturday.
“This is an awesome opportunity for the Birmingham Police Department to partner with the Birmingham Iron and this is a great way to build a bridge between police and community,” said Birmingham Police Captain Sean Edwards.
The undefeated Iron face the Salt Lake Stallions on Saturday at Legion Field. The game starts at 1 p.m.
“We looked at this weeks game theme – Hometown Heroes, honoring police, military and first responders – and decided we could take it a step further,” Iron General Manager Pendry said. “We wanted to give our local law enforcement tools they don’t normally have to open doors to the community and we hope folks going through the checkpoints were pleased with the tickets the got.”
