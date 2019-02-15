Chicago police: 2 questioned in Jussie Smollett attack are suspects

The men have not been charged with a crime, and spokesman Anthony Guglielmi did not say what charges they might face. The two men — whom police have identified only as Nigerian brothers — were picked up at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday and taken into custody after returning from Nigeria after police learned that at least one of the men worked on "Empire," according to Guglielmi. He said he did not know what the man's job was on the television drama.