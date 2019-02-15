Despite distractions, Charles Henderson has sights set on another state title

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans captured the program’s first ever state title last season and will now look to go back-to-back.
Charles Henderson opens up play in the Southeast Regional on Saturday when they take on Briarwood Christian.
It’s been far from an ordinary season for the Lady Trojans, especially for senior Maori Davenport who has dealt with eligibility issues stemming from a payment she received from Team USA over the summer causing her to miss 16 games.
“I was not really thinking any of this would happen,” said Davenport. “I just thought I would go to school, play another season of basketball, and then go to college. We been through so much this year that we are pretty much prepared for anything, because we haven’t given up any this year on or off the court.”
The Lady Trojans say the adversity they faced off the court this season has made them a better team on it.
“It really has prepared us now going into regionals and state, because we’re not scared,” said senior Tanner Moore. “If anyone gets in foul trouble or anything when the game is big, we’re not scared anymore, because we’ve had all of our players play this year.”
“Our other post players stepped up, our other guards stepped up, and we kept fighting,” said head coach Dynesha Jones. “We lost only two games without her. We are good without her and we are superior with her.”
After everything the Lady Trojans have been through, a state title would be the icing on the cake.
“I keep imagining us winning state and Maori right there holding that trophy and we are all right there surrounding her, because she deserves it,” said Jones. “She deserves it. We deserve it. That would be icing on the cake to see that.”
The Lady Trojans are just four wins away from the “sweet” taste of another title.
