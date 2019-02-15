Ex-Troy University student arrested on 2016 rape indictment

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A former Troy University student who has eluded law enforcement for several years has been arrested in connection to a 2016 rape indictment.
Isaac Addai, a 22-year-old native of Nigeria, was taken into custody Wednesday.
According to Troy University, Addai wax expelled after the 2016 incident at the Arboretum. After expulsion, the case was presented to the district attorney. who took it to a grand jury, which ultimately handed down an indictment for felony first-degree rape.
Troy University police were assisted in this case by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the district attorney’s office.
Addai is being held at the Pike County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
