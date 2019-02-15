Food for Thought 2/14

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Fire Meats Wood @ NYC Gyro II (1403 Maxwell Blvd.) - 100
Frios Gourmet Pops (36 Dexter Ave.) - 100
Jack’s (835 N. East Blvd.) - 100
The Smith’s Place (18999 US Hwy. 31) - 100
Smoothie King (7026 Eastchase Pkwy.) - 100
Peppertree Steaks & Wine (8101 Vaughn Rd.) - 100
Momma Goldberg’s Deli (7960 Vaughn Rd.) - 99
El Taco Shop (3271 Malcolm Dr.) - 99
Goat Haus Biergarten (532 Clay St.) - 99
Marco’s Pizza (1623 Perry Hill Rd.) - 99
Lek’s Taste of Thailand (5421 Atlanta Hwy.) - 99
LOW SCORES
El Amigo Mexican (7725 Mobile Hwy.) - 87
Priority Item: Raw chicken in cooler at improper temperature
Mr. Chen’s Chinese Market/Restaurant (5461 Atlanta Hwy.) - 91
Priority Items: Dented cans stored with non-dented cans; Raw meat on rolling cart in kitchen at improper temperature
