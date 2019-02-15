Food for Thought 2/14

By Mark Bullock | February 15, 2019 at 10:25 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 10:25 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

HIGH SCORES

Fire Meats Wood @ NYC Gyro II (1403 Maxwell Blvd.) - 100

Frios Gourmet Pops (36 Dexter Ave.) - 100

Jack’s (835 N. East Blvd.) - 100

The Smith’s Place (18999 US Hwy. 31) - 100

Smoothie King (7026 Eastchase Pkwy.) - 100

Peppertree Steaks & Wine (8101 Vaughn Rd.) - 100

Momma Goldberg’s Deli (7960 Vaughn Rd.) - 99

El Taco Shop (3271 Malcolm Dr.) - 99

Goat Haus Biergarten (532 Clay St.) - 99

Marco’s Pizza (1623 Perry Hill Rd.) - 99

Lek’s Taste of Thailand (5421 Atlanta Hwy.) - 99

LOW SCORES

El Amigo Mexican (7725 Mobile Hwy.) - 87

Priority Item: Raw chicken in cooler at improper temperature

Mr. Chen’s Chinese Market/Restaurant (5461 Atlanta Hwy.) - 91

Priority Items: Dented cans stored with non-dented cans; Raw meat on rolling cart in kitchen at improper temperature

