Gun-wielding AL escapee now facing federal indictment

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A federal grand jury has returned an eight-count indictment against Shane Vernon, the defendant who reportedly went on a multi-state crime spree in Nov. 2017 after escaping from the Coosa County Jail.
Vernon’s escaped through the jail’s unsecured attic on Nov. 19, 2017. While on the run, investigators say he tied up two different families at gunpoint, including an elderly couple, before reportedly kidnapping an Elmore County man and forcing him at gunpoint to drive him to Georgia.
Days later, a resident at an apartment complex in Decatur, Georgia recognized Vernon from the news and called authorities who ultimately arrested him without incident.
Vernon is indicted on two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of carjacking, three of counts using a gun in furtherance of a violent crime, and kidnapping.
He is currently being held in Holman Prison where he’s serving time for multiple counts including assault, escape, and robbery for cases out of Coosa and Tallapoosa counties.
