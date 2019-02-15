Man charged with attempted murder after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a late December shooting left the victim in serious condition.
Stuart Williams is accused of shooting an unnamed man in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road on Dec. 27 after an apparent verbal altercation. Court documents indicate the victim was shot twice, including once in the chest, causing life-threatening injuries.
U.S. Marshals Task Force agents took Williams into custody on Valentine’s Day and transported him to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
The suspect is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.