MPAC builds famous signatures collection brick-by-brick

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It began as an idea: Have the artists who performed at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center sign the wall in the basement of the building.
Now, 15 years later, Allen Sanders, MPAC’s general manager and the man who came up with the idea, said there are over 200 signatures on the basement’s walls. From Alice Cooper, B.B. King, Jerry Springer and Robin Thicke, to “ZZ Top, Zac Brown Band, Smokey Robinson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, Chicago, Crosby, Stills & Nash.”
“That was something that I started when I first came here, and I thought it would be a great way for other artists to see some of their peers that have played here,” Sanders said. “The artists that have played here, down here in the basement, I’ve had them get a brick and sign a brick and it’s really cool.”
On Saturday, Montgomery resident and “The Voice” finalist, Kirk Jay, will be performing at MPAC with his band.
“Kirk Jay and Friends is going to be here Saturday night, and you know when he was on “The Voice” millions of people got to see him, and we’re all proud that he’s from Montgomery,” Sanders said.
Sanders said performing at MPAC is a big opportunity for Jay, considering the people who have performed there before.
“Kirk Jay and Friends, he’s on his own, his name is on the marquee, and we’re just excited to have another opportunity to have a local connection to play on the MPAC stage,” Sanders said.
When asked if Sanders would be asking Kirk to sign the wall, the answer? “Absolutely!”
Kirk Jay and Friends will be performing at MPAC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.