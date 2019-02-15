Tuskegee police awarded grant for new equipment

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey awarded the Tuskegee Police Department a grant for new equipment.
The city plans to use the $24,000 toward tasers, digital fingerprinting machines, digital cameras and laptops, according to Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Kenneth Boswell.
Officials from the governor’s office say the funds were made available by the U.S. Department of Justice and will be managed by ADECA.
“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in support and commendation of the brave law enforcement officers that serve and protect their residents each day,” Boswell said.
