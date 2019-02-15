Valentine’s Day celebrated across the River Region

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s Valentine’s Day, and many around the River Region were showing and spreading the love.
The Prattville Community Chorus spent the day delivering singing valentines. They started this morning, on Today in Alabama!
“Just so people can give their special someone a little something different,” said Jeremy Pyles, director of the Prattville Community Chorus. “You can always get a card, but you can’t always get a mini-concert at your door.”
The chorus members also delivered a cake and some flowers.
In Montgomery, students at Goodwyn Middle School took the time to show senior citizens some love. A group delivered hand-made cards to Hillview Terrace residents, prompting some much appreciative smiles.
Also in Montgomery, members of New Pleasant Valley Church Young Adult Ministry delivered teddy bears to pediatric patients at Baptist East.
“This is important to the young adults from the church because they wanted to make sure that the children feel loved and they were remembered on Valentine's Day, even though they are in a hospital,” said Pastor Lilly Miller.
Around 20 volunteers passed out the bears.
And you may have noticed this little bit of Valentine’s Day fun on WSFA 12 News’ Facebook page: we asked our viewers to guess how many Starbursts were in a bowl. In case you missed the answer… there were 127.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.