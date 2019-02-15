Warm, wet pattern ahead

Temperatures are significantly warmer across the area this morning with most locations settling in the 50s. Mostly cloudy skies could spit out a random shower at most any time, but overall rain coverage is low and odds favor you’ll stay dry. Expect highs to top out around 70 degrees. Isolated showers will continue tomorrow with coverage increasing into Sunday. All the while, temperatures remain in the 70s. Continued daily shots of rain and storms pick up next week. Some of that rain could be locally heavy at times.