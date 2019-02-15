Wetumpla mayor approves to replace items after tornado

"We certainly don’t have that kind of money budgeted,” said Willis. “At some point, that’s [the budget’s] going to get thin. Our budget was somewhere between $13 and $14 million, so that’s what we’re working out of. But, the departmental budgets are also in there. So, if you take all your department budgets and put them together, that makes the operational budget for the city. So, we just have to be careful with how we’re spending that money, and hopefully we can pinch pennies here and there.”