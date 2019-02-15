Wetumpla mayor approves to replace items after tornado

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two weeks ago, the Wetumpka City Council approved to allow Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis the ability to approve replacing some of the items destroyed by an EF-2 tornado in January.
The passing of the motion will allow Willis to replace those items without having to meet with the council first.
“The council didn’t want to come down here every day for a special meeting to approve something. So, I appreciate them having the belief in me and the trust in me that we can move it ahead," Willis said.
Since the city council passed the motion, Willis has already replaced some of the destroyed items.
Some of the items included, “The wrecker services we had to have to remove our police cars that were damaged, some other equipment that we needed to buy, the hardware items we needed to buy to be a part of the clean-up," said Willis. “I think we had to pay roughly $138,000 just in overtime because of the storm.”
Willis said he also purchased a few police cars from the Montgomery Police Department to replace the ones damaged and or destroyed by the tornado.
In total, Willis has spent roughly $11,000 to replace some of the destroyed items since the motion passed.
“We have probably $3.2 million in loss, so we have to figure out how do we manage through this? How do we get to where we need to be?" Willis said.
However, Willis said since Wetumpka didn’t qualify for federal assistance after the storm, he worries that the city doesn’t have enough money budgeted to replace all of the items that were destroyed.
"We certainly don’t have that kind of money budgeted,” said Willis. “At some point, that’s [the budget’s] going to get thin. Our budget was somewhere between $13 and $14 million, so that’s what we’re working out of. But, the departmental budgets are also in there. So, if you take all your department budgets and put them together, that makes the operational budget for the city. So, we just have to be careful with how we’re spending that money, and hopefully we can pinch pennies here and there.”
Wetumpka’s next city council meeting is Tuesday.
