Woman assaulted after confronting purse thief, police say

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA)—The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after he allegedly stole a woman’s purse and then assaulted her Thursday.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says the victim was pumping gas at the Liberty Mart in Autauga when the suspect drove into the parking lot. That’s when police say he opened the passenger side door and took her wallet.
After realizing the suspect was in her car, police say the woman jumped on his back and attempted to stop him. The suspect then threw her to the ground before driving away in a light-colored Nissan with dark rims.
Authorities have not released any information regarding the suspect’s description.
If you have any information involving this case, call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
