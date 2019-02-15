Woman has package stolen; MPD shares preventative measures

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - If you have packages delivered to your home and dropped off at the front porch someone could be at risk for them being stolen.
A Montgomery woman said Tuesday a package was delivered to her home in the Lake Forest neighborhood. Unfortunately, someone got their hands on it before she could.
“I thought it was someone I knew at first. Then I said, ‘Wait a minute. I can’t see his face,' and I thought, ‘Oh my God he just took my package,’” said the woman.
In this video, captured on the homeowner’s doorbell camera, you can see a man walk up to the door grab the package and walk back to his truck and drive off.
“I was shocked. This is ridiculous. He is going to be surprised when he opens the package because it was for a baby so I hope you feel bad about it," said the woman.
After watching the footage she immediately called police and filed a report.
The Montgomery Police Department said there has not been an increase or decrease in package theft. However, video evidence is an important tool in the investigative process.
“Most of the time it shows the suspects height, weight, race, and things of that nature," said A.M. Brown with Montgomery Police Department.
Potential tips for preventing package theft include:
- Ensuring you have an up to date camera system with visual coverage of where your package may be left.
- Sign up for any tracking alerts which the delivering company may utilize to notify customers of deliver.
- Coordinate with neighbors who can help with retrieving your packages in the event you are not home.
- Request a mail hold if you are going to be out of town.
- If available, have packages delivered to your place of employment.
