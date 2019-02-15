AL man illegally kills record-setting buck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - In November, a Limestone County man illegally killed a 25-point deer on private property.
This man pleaded guilty to hunting without permission and hunting by aid of bait, which are both class C misdemeanors.
“When a deer of this magnitude is killed, especially when I immediately have calls coming to be conflict, the red flags do go up and we do investigate when big deer are killed,” senior conservation law enforcement officer Joe Lindsey said.
Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries law enforcement officers say this is the biggest deer they’ve seen all season.
“This deer is big, he carries a big, non-typical frame. We have big deer here in north Alabama, that is a big deer anywhere in the country,” Lindsey said.
Officers say a deer this bigsends red flags flying.
“Whether you hunt or not, you take notice of an animal like that,” Lindsey continued.
People in Limestone County noticed, and so did law enforcement. However, that isn’t always the case.
Conservation law enforcement officer Sgt. Travis Gray says if we don’t know about it, we can’t investigate it.
“If we don’t hear about it from the public, then we don’t know that there’s a case to be made,” Gray explained.
Conservation officers said if you see something, say something.
For any game and fish questions or reports call 1(800)272-GAME.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.