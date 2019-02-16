Auburn beats Vanderbilt 64-53 for rare win at Memorial Gym

Vanderbilt: The Commodores lost one of their key freshmen when Simisola Shittu fouled out for only the second time this season. He fouled out with 8:35 left and finished with a career-low 17 minute splayed. He also matched his fewest field goal attempts with two and finished with six points. It didn't help that point guard Saben Lee, who took over when Darius Garland was lost for the season, was held to four points for a second straight game.