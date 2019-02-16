First Alert: Drier weekend, wetter workweek ahead

Rain chances ramp up by Tuesday. Through the middle part of the week, heavier, more widespread rain will fall across Alabama. It won’t be continuous; we will receive breaks between the rain. By the end of the workweek, northern counties could see up to 4 inches in rain, while those further south will see less. The most rain will fall in north Alabama, which will drain into our rivers, so river flooding is a concern by the end of the week.