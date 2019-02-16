First Alert: Drier weekend, wetter workweek ahead

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A cold front pushed through the state this morning, bringing a line of light showers across our area. Those showers are now pushing through the Wiregrass, but almost everyone will be dry after lunchtime. Only isolated showers are possible in central and south Alabama for the rest of this afternoon.
Tonight, that frontal boundary will lift north as a warm front, and scattered showers will return. Scattered showers will continue through Sunday and Monday morning, but Monday afternoon will be on the drier side.
Rain chances ramp up by Tuesday. Through the middle part of the week, heavier, more widespread rain will fall across Alabama. It won’t be continuous; we will receive breaks between the rain. By the end of the workweek, northern counties could see up to 4 inches in rain, while those further south will see less. The most rain will fall in north Alabama, which will drain into our rivers, so river flooding is a concern by the end of the week.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.