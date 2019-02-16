Gov. Ivey declares next week Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation Friday recognizing the coming week as Severe Weather Awareness Week in the state.
The proclamation states that according to the National Weather Service, Alabama ranks No. 1 one in the country in average annual tornado fatalities.
By signing the proclamation, Ivey is pushing for more awareness and public education when it comes to severe weather preparedness in order to decrease the number of fatalities in the event of a deadly storm.
Central and south Alabama have already experienced serious storms just a month-and-a-half into the new year. An EF-2 tornado ripped through Wetumpka destroying homes and business, but thankfully no lives.
Then, one person in Henry County was killed as a result of a storm when a tree fell on her.
In accordance with Severe Weather Awareness Week, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, WSFA 12 News will also be holding a First Alert Severe Weather Ready Day at Walgreens in Wetumpka. Friday is also a Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax holiday.
