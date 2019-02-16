House fire devastates AL woman who’s endured 200 surgeries

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - She faced a horrific burn situation and lived to tell her story. Now, she’s facing new obstacles after a house fire destroyed her family’s home.
Jessica Crumpton West lost her legs and right arm in 2012 after a family member threw boiling water on her. Since then, she’s endured more than 200 surgeries.
Now, Jessica, her husband, and their three sons are without a place to call home. Justin West says on Jan. 24 their middle son woke them up because a fire had started under his bed. The family made it out of the house with only the clothes on their backs.
The family lost three of their four dogs. The only survivor is currently being cared for by a veterinarian.
What the fire didn’t burn, the smoke and water ruined. The family’s insurance only covers structural damage on the property and nothing else.
While the house is covered to be redone, it will take between 6 to 8 month to complete. Meanwhile the West family is struggling to find a place to live until its fixed. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help meet some of the family’s immediate needs.
Thanks to the Red Cross, friends, Family Promise Center, and others, the hotel they are staying in is covered until Jan. 19. The West family is hopeful that community support and prayers will get them through their most difficult and uncertain time.
