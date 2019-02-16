Mississippi hostage situation brought to end; multiple casualties reported

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - The scene is now secure in the Clinton hostage standoff which went on for almost 12 hours. Police confirm multiple fatalities. The suspect has been taken into custody.
Children were rescued from the home hours before the situation came to a close. Shots were fired earlier this morning.
Saturday morning a “highly active domestic hostage situation” took place in the Clinton neighborhood of Huntcliff.
FBI, SWAT and Clinton PD were on the scene.
According to Clinton PIO Mark Jones, family members were inside the house. He cannot confirm how many there were.
The incident started around 2:30 or 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
This is a developing story. We will provide more information when possible.
