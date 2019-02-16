Montgomery Humane Society walls get new look

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has a bright new look!
The puppy and kitten numbers have been lower, so employees have been working for the past two weeks to update the 24-year-old building. Now when you walk in, you’ll see vibrant colored walls, new floors, and artwork of cats and dogs.
“It was all beige, you know, and the floors were really worn out. So it was kind of drab. So now you walk in and it just makes you very happy!" said Montgomery Humane Society Marketing and Development Manager Lea Turbert.
The Montgomery Humane Society is open seven days a week, so you can go see the new look and meet your new best friend!
