Nice weekend with a few showers

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A cold front pushed through the state this morning, bringing a line of light showers across our area. Those showers are now pushing through the Wiregrass, but almost everyone will be dry after lunchtime. Only isolated showers are possible in central and south Alabama for the rest of this afternoon. Tonight, that frontal boundary will lift north as a warm front, and scattered showers will return. Scattered showers will continue through Sunday and Monday morning, but Monday afternoon will be on the drier side. Rain chances ramp up by Tuesday, and river flooding is a concern by the end of the week.