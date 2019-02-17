First Alert: Warm with scattered showers

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Prepare for a roller coaster of weather over the next 7 days. Temperatures will range from the 50s to near 80, and rain chances will range from twenty to eighty percent. Let’s jump in.
Today will stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the middle 70s.
Rain will pick up tonight (great sleeping weather!) and last until early Monday morning.
Most of us will be dry by Monday afternoon, and temperatures will be a bit cooler in the 60s. This will be our quietest day over the next seven.
Widespread rain cranks up Tuesday through Friday. Tuesday will be cold and rainy-- temperatures won’t leave the 50s and rain will be widespread, heavier at times, and pretty consistent throughout the day. Some of you, particularly in western counties, may hear a few rumbles of thunder.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, temperatures will return to the 70s and moderate, widespread rain will continue. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible at times. Highest rainfall amounts will be to our north and west.
We’ll closely be watching the chance for river flooding by the end of the week, as well as the chance for flooding of low-lying land.
