Missing Senior Alert issued for Dothan woman

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - A Missing Senior Alert has been issued for a Dothan woman last seen Saturday night.
According to ALEA, the Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in finding Bonnie Ann Benson, 67, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with “Oakview” on the front, blue sleep pants, and black sandals. She was seen in her Silver 2006 Toyota Camry with Alabama license plate 5902AC0 at the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Prevatt Road at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Benson is 5-feet tall, weighing 133 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be suffering from a condition that could impair her judgement.
Anyone with information on Benson’s whereabouts should call Dothan police at 33-4-793-0215 or 911.
