Missing Senior Alert issued for Dothan woman

According to ALEA, the Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in finding Bonnie Ann Benson, 67, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with “Oakview” on the front, blue sleep pants, and black sandals. She was seen in her Silver 2006 Toyota Camry with Alabama license plate 5902AC0 at the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Prevatt Road at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.