Scattered Showers Today

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Today will stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the middle 70s. Rain will pick up tonight (great sleeping weather!) and last until early Monday morning. Most of us will dry out by Monday afternoon, and this will be our quietest day over the next seven. Widespread rain cranks up Tuesday through Friday, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible at times too. We’ll closely watch the chance for flooding during this time.