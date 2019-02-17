Severe weather awareness week begins in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation on Friday declaring this upcoming week as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama.
Ivey is pushing for more awareness and public education when it comes to severe weather preparedness. In the proclamation, Ivey stated that Alabama ranks number one in the country for average annual tornado fatalities. That’s why many Emergency Management Agencies across the state are urging the public to make a severe weather kit.
“It’s a good opportunity for us to get the message out and let people know that it’s better to be prepared and be ready for something to happen rather than try to wait it out," Ernie Baggett, Autauga County’s EMA director, said.
Each severe weather kit should include: water, food, batteries, a flashlight and a weather radio.
“Having some toiletries and things like that in your bag. For people who have issues with sugar, if you’re diabetic, and you need sugar close by, putting some just simple cake frosting in your bag," Baggett said.
Friday is a severe weather awareness sales tax holiday, making it the perfect time to stock up on items for your severe weather kit.
In accordance with Severe Weather Awareness Week, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, WSFA 12 News will also be holding a First Alert Severe Weather Ready Day at Walgreens in Wetumpka.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.