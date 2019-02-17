Cullman Co. native killed in IL mass shooting

(WBRC) - We’re learning more about the Cullman County native who was shot and killed in Friday’s mass shooting in Illinois.
Josh Pinkard was a father of three and originally from Holly Pond. He had recently been promoted to plant manager at Henry Pratt Company in Aurora where the shooting happened.
We spoke with his family about how he’ll be remembered.
“He texted his wife, ‘I love you. I’ve been shot,'” said Pinkard’s uncle David Chambers.
That was the last Pinkard’s wife heard from him Friday afternoon.
“Tried to think positive, but I think it was in all of our minds, with him not responding back, he probably didn’t make it,” said Chambers.
Pinkard was one of the five people killed after Aurora police say Henry Pratt employee Gary Martin, 45, started shooting inside the facility.
“Josh was one of the most likable, lovable, Godly young men you’d ever want to meet,” said Chambers. “He was just a great, young fella. I don’t know of anybody that ever had a bad word to speak against Josh.”
Pinkard was a plant manager, another victim was an HR manager and one victim was a college student interning at the company.
Police said the shooter was told he would be fired Friday.
“Although I hate what the shooter did, his actions were evil, I know his family is suffering,” said Chambers. “They’re hurting right now as well.”
Chambers said Pinkard’s death is yet another heartbreak for their family.
Pinkard’s younger sister was killed in an accident several years ago. But now, through the pain, the family is relying on faith.
“We’re all struggling, we’re all saddened, we’re heartbroken. But we know where Josh is because of his testimony of Jesus was his Savior and Lord,” he said. “Therefore, we can rejoice in that we don’t have to wonder where he is.”
