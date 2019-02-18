FIRST ALERT: Wet week ahead

Isolated showers are gradually tapering off across the area this morning.
While the title above says Wet Week Ahead, today may end up being the driest of the bunch. Skies are expected to become partly cloudy into the afternoon, offering what might end up being the only real sunshine we see this week.
Temperatures top out in the lower 60s, noticeably cooler than Sunday. Rain returns Tuesday as temperatures drop further, falling into the 50s. A front will lift back north of the area Wednesday, surging temperatures back into the 70s with continued rain and thunderstorms possible. Scattered showers and storms will persist into the weekend.
