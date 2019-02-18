Girl killed in 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A young girl has died after a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Buckboard Road.
Police and medics responded to the scene where they found a 2003 Chrysler Town & Country van and a 2004 Toyota Camry. The child, who was in the van, was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Montgomery police say the girl, whose name has not been released, later died from her injuries.
The van’s other occupants - the driver and three other passengers - suffered minor injuries, as did the driver of the Toyota.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but a preliminary investigation showed the van was attempting to turn left onto Buckboard Road southbound from the Eastern Boulevard when it was struck by the Toyota, which was traveling north on the Eastern Boulevard.
