Henry County leaders pushing for gas tax increase

Henry County, AL (WSFA) - As we move closer to state lawmakers returning to Montgomery, we’re hearing more vocal pushes from leaders across the state about a gas tax increase.
Alabama’s current gas tax is 18 cents a gallon and has been that way since 1992. Since then, infrastructure has deteriorated and counties are struggling to cover costs.
“When you ride the roads in Henry County, it becomes evident pretty quickly the need for that,” said David Money, Henry County Commission Chair.
Lawmakers are expected to debate a fuel tax increase and the money from that increase would go directly making much needed road and bridge repairs and catching up on repairs.
“We average getting maybe 1-2 miles every year when we should be doing 170 every 5 years. That just gives you an idea of the need we have for some sort of investment to try to keep up with deteriorating infrastructure," said Chris Champion, Henry County Engineer.
According to the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, Henry County needs roughly 6.7 million annually for road and bridge upkeep. The county is only getting 395,000 - which makes timely infrastructure maintenance nearly impossible.
“A bridge has an average life cycle of about 50 years. We have 42 bridges that are 50 years or older,” said Champion.
The county has already identified roads - like County Road 55 - where money should be spent. Money says if the increase is passed, the county will provide updates to the community on how the money is being used for repairs.
A 3 cent increase was proposed two years ago. County leaders believe what is expected to pass will be more than that, but not so significant to hurt the pockets of drivers.
“The way I understand it - is it’s not going to hit anybody’s pockets too terribly hard. The average driver - probably $50-75 a year. That’s max. That’s putting a lot of miles on your car,” said Money.
Lawmakers are expected to look at the increase per gallon as well as the distribution formula between the State Department of Transportation, the counties, and the cities, according to Money.
Lawmakers will return in March
