Inmate escapes from Montgomery Women’s Facility

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Montgomery Women’s Facility early Monday morning.
Fleurette Esmerelda Martin, 48, left her assigned job location at around 1 a.m., according to the ADOC. She was last seen in blue jeans, a white hooded sweater and new white Sketchers.
Martin was sentenced out of Jefferson County in Nov. 2008 for a first-degree robbery charge.
The escapee is 5′5″ and weighs 136 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 800-831-8825.
