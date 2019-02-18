More names confirmed for 2019 Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - As the 2019 Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma gets closer, we’re learning the names of special guests and leaders who are confirming they’ll be in attendance.
“Many national leaders will be participating in the Bridge Crossing Jubilee from Feb. 28 to March 3,” said former state Senator and organizer Hank Sanders. “We expect five or six presidential candidates, a number of national civil rights leaders and various other national leaders.”
Hillary Clinton confirmed last week that she’ll be there. Now, Sanders says others including former HUD Secretary and San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, as well as Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown will visit.
Sanders said more presidential candidates will be announced in the coming days.
“The Freedom Flame awards will be a great event on Saturday night, March 2. There are such great speakers, great music, great food and great recognitions of excellence,” added Bridge Crossing Jubilee National Coordinator Faya Rosa Toure, who is also Sanders’ wife.
Special national participants who are expected to attend the Freedom Flame Awards include:
- Susan Taylor, former the Editor of Essence Magazine
- Hank Aaron, famous baseball player
- Roland Martin, national media personality
- Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner who was killed in New York
- The Rev. Mark Thompson, Satellite Radio Host and television personality
Civil Rights leaders are also anticipated to attend the jubilee:
- Martin Luther King III
- The Rev. Bernice King
- Dr. William Barber, Co-chair of Poor People Campaign and leader of Repair of the Breach
- The Rev. Jesse Jackson of Rainbow Push
- Charles Steede, National President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference
