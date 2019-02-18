Suspect in 2015 ASECU phishing scam sentenced

MONTOMGERY, AL (WSFA)— A man involved in a 2015 phishing scam was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to law officials.
Iosif Florea, 42, of Arizona, was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison for his role in a phishing scam that affected almost 500,000 Alabama residents, according to Doug Howard with the U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama.
The scam occurred during March and June of 2015, using emails and text messages that included a link to the Alabama State Employees Credit Union. Recipients were asked to verify their accounts through the link, says Howard. That link took recipients to a fake website requiring them to insert personal information such as their names, debit card and identification numbers, expiration dates and security codes.
Howard says the information was then loaded onto blank cards and used at various ATMs.
“During the two-month period, there were videos of Florea in Phoenix, Arizona, Los Angeles, California and Las Vegas, Nevada, withdrawing money at ATMs using cards with stolen information from approximately 30 different accounts,” Howard said.
United States Attorney Louis Franklin wants the public to be more aware of phishing scams and remain proactive.
“It is important that the public be aware of these types of scams, and immediately report any suspicious account activity to their bank or credit union,” Franklin said. “When a bank’s fraud department is alerted quickly, they can take actions to limit the losses to their customers and assist law enforcement to identify the thieves. The public should also know that my office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect their identities from these types of schemes.”
Florea was indicted in May 2018 by a federal grand jury and prosecuted by Assistant U.S Attorneys Brandon Bates and Denise Simpson. Following his two-year and eight-month prison sentence, he will be subject to three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $17,786.50 in restitution.
