Wife of Cullman Co. native killed in IL mass shooting posts heartfelt message on social media

(WBRC) - The widow of the Cullman County native who was shot and killed in the mass shooting in Illinois last week is speaking out.
Terra Pinkard heard about the mass shooting first from her husband, Josh Pinkard. He texted her saying “I love you. I’ve been shot at work.” He was working as a plant manager at Henry Platt Co. in Aurora, IL.
In a Facebook post she writes about Josh saying:
“He was brilliant! The smartest person I’ve ever met! My best friend! The man I would have leaned on during devastation like this who would tell me it’s ok Terra, it is all going to be fine. The man who was dying and found the clarity of mind for just a second to send me one last text to let me know he would always love me. This unbelievable person was robbed from us."
Josh's uncle is a local pastor and talked about him today at the First Baptist Church of Fairview.
"Worked for several years as an engineer, got a great promotion to go up there and be a plant manager and was going to be there two or three years, come back and manage a plant here in the southeast. He had plans,” says David Chambers.
An autopsy is being performed right now. As soon as that is complete, the family will announce when a viewing will be held.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.