Contract for Montgomery charter school conversion plan fails to pass

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A contract for a charter school conversion plan in Montgomery failed to pass during Tuesday’s Montgomery County Board of Education meeting.
Tuesday was the deadline for the MCBOE to negotiate and sign a contract hammering out details in the Montgomery Education Foundation’s Conversion Charter School plan. The plan targets Sidney Lanier High School and the schools that feed into it: E.D. Nixon Elementary, Davis Elementary and Bellingrath Middle School.
MPS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore did recommend approval of the charter contracts, and board member Lesa Keith motioned for the school board to vote on the contract but there was no second on the motion and it died without the board voting.
Though State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey was able to approve the conversion plan without MCBOE approval, due to the school system being under a state intervention, a contract between MEF and the school board needed to be negotiated and signed to decide on details like the timeline for the conversion of the schools.
Brenda Coleman moved to table the vote because she said board members did not have enough time to review contracts.
