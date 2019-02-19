Cooler, wetter Tuesday

Waves of showers are likely as we head into our Tuesday. The most widespread, soaking rain will stay along and north of I-20. We don’t really get in on any of that. Our rain will be more of the scattered, off/on variety, falling into much cooler air. Temperatures are expected to remain stuck in the 50s all day long. Warmer air will start to surge in tomorrow, topping out around 70 degrees. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday with the highest chances picking up Wednesday night. Additional waves of rain and rumbles will remain possible through the rest of the week and into the weekend Temperatures top out around 80 degrees Saturday.