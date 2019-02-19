Friends and family remember man killed in Illinois mass shooting

HOLLY POND, AL (WBRC) - As you might imagine, Josh Pinkard’s death has been difficult for people in Cullman County.
Josh was very popular in Holly Pond. He was elected junior class president. Friends say he was fun to be around and always supportive.
Pinkard’s high school basketball coach described him as someone who lived out his faith and was kind, as well as competitive.
“Josh was just such a special kid. Probably one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever had,” remembers Chuck Gambrill, Josh Pinkard’s high school basketball coach. “But he was a loving kid. He encouraged others to be their best and it was contagious for everybody around him.”
Josh’s cousin Andy Chambers is still trying to make sense of the situation.
“Something like this, this was a permanent solution to a temporary problem,” says Chambers. “A lot of jobs out there. A man killed these people over a job. Lot of jobs, not a lot of Josh’s.”
