Limestone Deputies: Couple tossed furniture at us during high speed chase

The deputy says the truck sped off, hitting 90 miles per hour at some points. According to the sheriff, the couple threw a recliner out of the truck’s bed to try to slow the deputies down. Then, a second vehicle entered into the chase, swerving in and out of the deputies cars, trying to run them off the road. The chase ran through Boyd’s Chapel Road to Sweet Springs Road and Pinedale Road, then South on Highway 53 to Wall Triana, through Harvest, Elton Road and eventually back into Athens.