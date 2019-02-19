Neighbor arrested after altercation turns into murder along Hwy. 131 in Barbour Co.

BARBOUR COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor after an altercation along Hwy. 131 in Barbour County.
32-year-old Alex Cord Forshee was arrested for the Feb. 16 shooting death of 26-year-old Kenneth Phillips.
investigators with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office determined an altercation had taken place between the two neighbors prior to the shooting.
Forshee was interviewed by investigators on the night of the incident before being released back to his residence.
Barbour County Sheriff Tyrone Smith responded to Medical Center Barbour, where Phillips had been taken, to meet with his family. When he arrived, he was informed that Phillips had passed away from his injuries approximately ten minutes prior.
Sheriff Smith then met with the victim’s girlfriend who was present at the time of the incident.
Following interview’s with Forshee and Phillips’ girlfriend, a warrant was issued for Forshee’s arrest on Feb. 17.
Forshee was arrested at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 17 and charged with murder.
Phillips’ body has been sent to Montgomery for an autopsy.
