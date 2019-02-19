Skeletal remains found along bank of Montgomery creek

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences is examining skeletal remains found on the bank of Catoma Creek in Montgomery.
Montgomery police say the partial remains were found last week on the creek bank closest to the West Boulevard.
The creek runs through west and south Montgomery.
Officers are waiting for forensics to determine whether foul play is a factor before launching a criminal investigation.
The Montgomery Police Department said there’s no anticipated timeline for when the forensic evaluation will be completed.
