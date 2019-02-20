AL Kidney Foundation seeks donations to help more patients

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - About 10 percent of American adults have chronic kidney disease, according to the Alabama Kidney Foundation. T
he two bean-shaped organs process blood and filter waste for the body. Needless to say, your kidney’s are essential. Without them, you will die.
In Alabama, the issue is especially acute. The state ranks fifth in the nation for kidney disease with thousands of people in need of dialysis. But it can be especially difficult for them - especially in rural areas - to get to a dialysis clinic for treatment.
Alabama is home to 11,000 residents with kidney failure, which is why the Alabama Kidney Foundation has kicked off a walk to encourage people to donate money to help with patient transportation costs.
The AKF transported 940 patients to their appointments in 2018, but the waiting list is considerable.
And because dialysis is a slow process that must be done through multiple doctors appointments, many patients are unable to work. That means in addition to money for transporting patients, the foundation also helps in many cases with things like rent and food.
Alabama has seen a number of dialysis clinics pop up in the last decade. In eight years, more than 50 clinics have opened, bringing the total to 177.
The annual walk will be in April.
