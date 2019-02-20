ARKAL Automotive USA announces Auburn expansion

AUBURN, AL (WSFA)- An Auburn plant has set plans for a “Lighter, Smarter and Better” expansion after receiving a $2.3 million investment.
The Israel-based company, ARKAL Automotive USA, opened its first U.S. plant in Auburn during 2011. Their expansion over the years helped the branch to reach 150 employees, according to the plant’s Director of Public Affairs David Dorton.
The latest expansion, announced Tuesday, is expected to bring an additional 25 jobs over the next two years.
“We’re excited to share this good news from ARKAL. Their investment in Auburn is another success in our efforts to recruit technology-based companies that can succeed in the global market and provide lasting and well-paying jobs in Auburn,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.
Rami Bitensky, general manager of ARKAL Automotive Plastic, complimented his team for this achievement. “The expansion is the result of our successful innovations for weight-saving solutions for the automotive industry. This project represents the additional business that we won from the German premier car manufacturer, Daimler. Our growing operation in Auburn will handle the additional business for our important customer, MBUSI, in Alabama,” Bitensky said. “We are grateful for the pro-business attitude of the leadership in Auburn and the valuable support we received over the years from the economic development team.”
Located in the Auburn Technology Park West, ARKAL, is a part of global production network that serves leading car manufacturers.
Dorton says, the company has also announced job openings at the Auburn location including positions in tool maintenance, process engineering, automation and maintenance departments.
For more information on ARKAL, visit arkal-automotive.com or contact the City of Auburn Economic Development Office at (334) 501-7270.
