ARKAL Automotive USA announces Auburn expansion

Rami Bitensky, general manager of ARKAL Automotive Plastic, complimented his team for this achievement. “The expansion is the result of our successful innovations for weight-saving solutions for the automotive industry. This project represents the additional business that we won from the German premier car manufacturer, Daimler. Our growing operation in Auburn will handle the additional business for our important customer, MBUSI, in Alabama,” Bitensky said. “We are grateful for the pro-business attitude of the leadership in Auburn and the valuable support we received over the years from the economic development team.”