Dothan City Schools cutting staff during consolidation

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Dothan City Schools plans to eliminate some support staff positions as the system moves forward with consolidation plans.
Next year, four schools will close as part of the systems restructuring plan. With the downsize, there is also a need to eliminate overlap in support staff positions.
“With the restructuring, Dr. Edwards is looking at certain positions that we don’t need as many as we used to need - like clerical, secretary,” said Mike Schmitz, Dothan City School Board Chairman.
The system has about 1,200 employees. Initially the system thought they would have to eliminate 67 support staff positions, but they were able to find jobs for 20 people. They have not be able to place the other 47 in new positions.
“Every job counts and we understand that, but with the restructuring - I’m really proud of the way that teachers are able to keep their jobs and have jobs. We’ll continue to look at helping those who may lose their job get their job back in the future,” said Schmitz.
Staff eliminated will have an opportunity to potentially be brought back in through the RIF (Reduction in Workforce) process.
“In the next year, they’ll have an opportunity - if a position comes open through attrition or retirement - they’ll have an opportunity to apply,” said Schmitz, “They’ll have the first opportunity to apply for the job.”
Staff are expected to find out about the future of their position in the next 30 days.
Schmitz emphasized the elimination of support staff was not solely based on a desire to save more money, but in the needs of the system based on the downsize.
“The less payroll the more savings you have, but that’s not really our priority on jobs. If there is a need for them, we definitely want them,” said Schmitz.
He confirmed there were still enough openings for teachers. Teachers were informed last week about the new school placements.
We reached out to Dr. Edwards for comment but have not heard back.
